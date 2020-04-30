Decatur Co. EMA still monitoring Flint River flood levels

DECATUR CO., Ga. (WALB) - After a storm passed through Decatur County last night, officials in the area say they surveyed locations for possible areas of impact.
As of now, are no reports of damage.
However, Van Eakin with Decatur County Emergency Management Agency says they are still monitoring the Flint River’s levels.
After recent storms and rain, they are expecting levels to rise around two to three inches right now.
He told us what they look for when determining rising levels over the next few days.
“Flooding and everything is depending on how far north it reaches depends on just how bad the flooding will get down here. With rain that moved through earlier in the week or last week, we still got water coming down from the north from it,” said Eakin.
Eakin said they aren’t looking at anything serious right now, but making sure they still monitor the river and creeks so they can let people know of any potential flooding in a timely manner.
