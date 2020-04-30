COVID-19 impacting animal clinic operations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has impacted the way one animal clinic is operating.
Bush Animal Clinic in Albany is serving their customers and furry friends curbside.
Dr. Steve Whatley says they’re not allowing anyone inside the building.
He said they go outside to pick the animals up and take them inside for their procedure.
He also said they FaceTime the owner so they still can see what is going on even though they cannot be inside with their pet.
“There’s been some challenges and hurdles we have been trying to get over. We appreciate our client’s patience, their respect for the inconvenience they are going through,” said Whatley.
Dr. Whatley said the clinic doesn’t know when they will open back up for people to come inside the building.
