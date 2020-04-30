Cordele police arrest suspect in Taco Bell robbery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) arrested a suspect Thursday after the Taco Bell on East 16th Avenue was robbed around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Timothy Grandy, 19, of Fitzgerald, is charged with robbery and burglary in the second degree, both felonies, in Cordele.
CPD said Grandy is also facing charges for hit and run “as a result of a traffic accident he was allegedly involved in” earlier on Wednesday.
“Chief [Lewis] Green wants to thank the dispatchers at Crisp County E-911 that keyed in on crucial information right away about the suspect vehicle involved, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office who assisted with several aspects, mainly in obtaining information on the suspect vehicle and helping coordinate with Ben Hill County and Fitzgerald Police Department. We additionally want to thank Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Fitzgerald Police in aiding our detectives in this investigation,” said a press release from the Cordele Police Department.
Grandy is being held in the Ben Hill County Jail, according to CPD.
