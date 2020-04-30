Cordele police arrest suspect in Taco Bell robbery

“Chief [Lewis] Green wants to thank the dispatchers at Crisp County E-911 that keyed in on crucial information right away about the suspect vehicle involved, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office who assisted with several aspects, mainly in obtaining information on the suspect vehicle and helping coordinate with Ben Hill County and Fitzgerald Police Department. We additionally want to thank Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Fitzgerald Police in aiding our detectives in this investigation,” said a press release from the Cordele Police Department.