Colquitt Regional receives an ‘A’ from Leapfrog

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - For the 12th time in a row, Colquitt Regional Medical Center received an 'A' grade for hospital safety.
Hospital leaders said Leapfrog measures their level of patient care, ability to prevent infections, and protocol for avoiding errors.
CEO Jim Matney said it’s their attention to detail at every level that’s lead to this success.
He believes each 'A' has encouraged the staff to work harder to earn the next 'A'.
Matney said this has lead to great transparency and a high level of employee engagement.
“I think it’s probably self-pride and self-esteem. I think our employees are proud of the fact they work at a hospital that cares about them. My secret is, if we can treat our employees good then they’ll treat our patients good," said Matney.
Matney said another benefit of receiving high grades, is they’re able to bring on new services.
This year they’re expanding their care by providing radiation oncology.
