City of Valdosta offering new recycling services to keep employees safe

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta began a new recycling service to make it safer for public works staff during the pandemic.
They have installed three drop sites for recyclables across the city. One is in the parking lot at 102 North Lee Street, another at Five Points Shopping Center, and one at the city lot on Hill Avenue.
The city says curbside recycling pickup is suspended.
“We do want to remind people not to throw out gloves, mask, anything that they have used to protect themselves from COVID-19 in these recyclables facilities, just to protect our employees if they do have to sort through those materials. We don’t want to see those in there," said Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer for The City of Valdosta.
According to health experts, the virus may live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic.
City officials also want to remind you to follow social distancing procedures with other customers and staff. Also, try to unload materials correctly to avoid requiring staff to pick it up.
Garbage pick up will continue.
The city says to remember to sanitize your handles and lid before putting the trash bin out.
