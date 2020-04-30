Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany to honor 2020 seniors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany will be honoring the 2020 Dougherty County graduating class.
CEO Marvin Laster said the Dougherty County Schools Superintendent and high school principals will be a part of the celebration.
The celebration will be called Grad Bash and it will be on Facebook Live on May 1.
Laster said it is important to celebrate the seniors and all their accomplishments.
“We realize that students in Dougherty County have been somewhat robbed of a full senior year experience. We want to give them something similar to what it is to celebrate their accomplishments," said Laster.
For more information on the virtual celebration, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.