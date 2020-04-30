Beazer: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $489.4 million in the period.
Beazer shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.05, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH