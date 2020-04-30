Barings BDC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $112.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 15 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.
The business development company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19 million.
Barings BDC shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.74, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.
