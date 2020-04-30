Applications available for second round of United Way grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you missed the first round of mini-grants from United Way of Southwest Georgia, applications are now being taken for the second round.
The second round will still focus on providing economic relief and addressing food insecurity, primarily with the assistance of organizations on the front lines.
Those organizations include nonprofits, churches, as well as the Phoebe Foundation.
“They are strictly for a local nonprofit and we’ve gotten a lot of calls from individuals, but that grant award is for local organizations who are already in the community providing relief services. We are asking that individuals or organizations from outside of Albany borders, still apply. We have priority areas in Dougherty County, Lee County, Sumter, and Mitchell. We’re receiving a lot of calls from those areas," said Shaunae Motley, United Way of Southwest Georgia President and CEO.
The applications are available on the United Way’s website. The deadline to apply for the mini-grants is Friday, May 1, by the end of the business day.
