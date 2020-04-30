APD: Wife shot by husband in Albany neighborhood

APD: Wife shot by husband in Albany neighborhood
A large police presence is on Fernridge Drive, off of Gillionville Road. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 11:50 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wife was shot by her husband in an Albany neighborhood, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

There is a heavy police presence in the 3000 block of Fernridge Drive, off of Gillionville Road.

Officers responded to a domestic call.

Police said the husband is in custody and there is no word on the wife’s condition yet.

WALB has a reporter headed to the scene and we have reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

