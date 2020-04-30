APD: Wife shot by husband in Albany neighborhood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wife was shot by her husband in an Albany neighborhood, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
There is a heavy police presence in the 3000 block of Fernridge Drive, off of Gillionville Road.
Officers responded to a domestic call.
Police said the husband is in custody and there is no word on the wife’s condition yet.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene and we have reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.