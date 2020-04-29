Where and when to get tested for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches out longer, so do the availabilities to get tested for the virus.
There are a number of ways to get tested for the virus.
WALB has compiled all different ways and locations to get tested for COVID-19.
The National Guard and Augusta University are partnering together to set up testing sites across the state.
There is a testing site set up on Mercer Avenue, behind the Albany Civic Center.
How to get tested:
- You must check-in first by using the Augusta Health ExpressCare app or calling the hotline at (706) 721-1852.
- The screening will be from 2-6 p.m.
- You must enter at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and Front Street.
There is also a testing site in Tifton, open Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting, at the Tift County National Guard Armory, 3111 U.S. 41 S.
Test results should come back within 48 to 72 hours.
Augusta University says front line workers, first responders and those with symptoms get first preference for testing.
To get a test in the South Health District, call your county’s hotline first. You have to be referred to get testing.
Those numbers are:
- Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
- Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
- Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
- Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
- Cook County: (229) 896-3030
- Echols County: (229) 559-5103
- Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
- Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
- Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
- Tift County: (229) 386-8373
- Turner County: (229) 238-9595
You can also be referred by your healthcare provider.
The testing sites are below:
- Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E Hill Ave., in Valdosta.
- Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus, 52 Tech Drive, in Tifton.
- Turner County Health Department, 745 Hudson Ave., in Ashburn.
- Cook County Health Department, 204 North Parrish Ave., in Adel.
The South Health District should you should not show up to a testing site unannounced or without a scheduled appointment.
The Southwest Public Health District has set up three COVID-19 specimen collection sites in Dougherty, Mitchell and Thomas counties.
1. Call the call center at (229) 352-6567 for an appointment. The call center is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
2. Testing is available for those with the following:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Adults age 60 or older.
- Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older).
- Caregiver for an immune-compromised person.
- First responder who is critical to the epidemic response.
- Healthcare worker.
- Patient with a serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
- Immune compromised patients.
- Anyone who works or lives in a congregate setting.
3. Specimen collection will then be done Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
If eligible, the testing is free. If eligible, people can get tested at one of the three sites regardless of county of residence.
Here are the testing site locations:
- Dougherty County Health Department located at 1710 S Slappey Blvd. in Albany
- Thomas County Health Department located at 484 Smith Ave. in Thomasville
- Camilla First Baptist Church located at 27 E. Broad St. in Camilla
Here is how to get tested:
1. Call (706) 321-6300 before arriving at a drive-thru testing site.
2. All symptomatic people are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department.
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Chills
- Headache
- Cough
- Muscle Pain
- Sore Throat
- Shortness of Breath
- Repeated Shaking with Chills
- New Loss of Taste or Smell
Below are collection site locations and times:
- Clay County - Wednesday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. Other times by appointment. Call (229) 768-2355 to be screened or make an appointment.
- Crisp County - Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last and weather permitting. Collection site is the J.R Dowdy Building, 1129 N 5th St., Cordele. Call (229) 276-2680 for more information.
- Dooly County - Monday-Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m., by appointment only, while supplies last and weather permitting. Call (229) 268-4725 for more information.
- Randolph County - Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 2-4 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. Call (229) 732-2414 to be screened.
- Stewart County - Wednesday and Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. For more information, call (229) 838-4859.
- Sumter County - Monday-Friday from 2-4 p.m., by appointment only, while supplies last and weather permitting. Call (229) 924-3637 to be screened. Limited routine services during screening time.
- Webster County - Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and Friday from 1-3 p.m., while supplies last and weather permitting. For more information, call (229) 828-3225.
