Valdosta police make drug, theft arrests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 6 p.m., Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers were in the 2000 block of South Sherwood Drive, investigating a motor vehicle theft.
The victim reported that De’Vonta Brundidge had taken her vehicle without her permission. Officers observed Brundidge in the front passenger seat of another vehicle, which was being driven by Kevin Adams.
Officers knew Brundidge had unrelated active arrest warrants, so they stopped the car, but Brundidge ran away, according to VPD.
During the foot pursuit, officers saw him drop a bookbag and a white grocery bag. When they caught him, they found a large amount of currency, a handgun and marijuana.
Inside the vehicle, officers found another bag that had currency, along with marijuana. Officers seized over 3.7 pounds of marijuana, over $10,500 in currency and a handgun.
Both Brundidge and Adams were taken to Lowndes County Jail.
Adams was charged with possession of marijuana with felony intent to distribute controlled substances.
Brundidge is charged with:
- possession of marijuana with felony intent to distribute
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- theft by taking motor vehicle
- obstruction of an officer
“This was an excellent job by our officers while investigating this case. Because of their persistence, a quantity of illegal narcotics and a handgun were taken off the streets," said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
