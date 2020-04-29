Valdosta man facing up to 20 years in prison for drug possession after high-speed chase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Joseph Fairley, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine before a judge Wednesday.
Fairley was taken into custody in August of 2018 after speeding off from a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper during a traffic stop on I-75 in Perry.
Fairley was under surveillance at the time, according to a press release.
During the attempted stop, Fairley drove off, sending the trooper on a high-speed chase.
The trooper used a maneuver to stop Fairley’s car. Afterward, a drug dog conducted a free air sniff of the car and alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to GSP.
Agents said they found a blue cooler with a loaded pistol, 56 grams of pure methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle.
In addition to the drugs and firearm, the agents said they found a drug ledger in the trunk which contained various names and figures.
“Drug dealers caught pushing deadly poison into our communities will face maximum prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Peeler. “This case is the result of the hard work by our law enforcement partners at DEA, GBI, GSP, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office. I commend them for their dedicated service on the front lines of the drug war.”
Fairley’s sentencing has not been scheduled at this time.
The maximum prison time under federal guidelines is 20 years imprisonment, three years of parole and a $1,000,000 fine.
