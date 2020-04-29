Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of bank fraud

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County deputies warn residents to pay attention to your bank statements.
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said they’re actively working multiple cases involving fraud from local banks.
“They reported that someone had made unauthorized charges on their account. And we’re trying to determine where the breach was,” said Chief Investigator Lieutenant Tim Watkins.
He said they aren’t exactly sure how the breach was made, but the bank involved said they don’t believe the breach happened in their facility.
He said when investigating any leads, they mainly use the internet to try and find where the IP address was, in hopes, it will lead them to the source.
Here’s what he said you should do when making any transaction.
“Monitor your accounts, whether it be a credit or debit card account, and make sure there’s no fraudulent activity on it,” said Lt. Watkins.
He said if you see fraudulent activity, disputing it with your bank is the first step. Then, report it to the sheriff’s office as quickly as possible.
“Because time is of the essence. I mean we’ve had people in the past with fraudulent wire transfers. And if you let us know immediately, we can probably get your money back. If you wait a week, that money is gone forever,” said Lt. Watkins.
If you need to report fraudulent activity, call Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
