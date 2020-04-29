Telemedicine becoming the norm for doctor’s visits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Virtual doctor visits are booming as doctors and patients embrace social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
For people living in rural areas, a trip to the hospital can take a lot of work.
“Telehealth connects someone in need to someone who can help," said Jeff Robbins, Director of Telemedicine at Tift Regional Medical Center.
Tift Regional is offering telemedicine to patients. The virtual doctor visit and conversations are the closest doctors can get to patients who are sheltering in place.
“It will save you time and it will save your life,” said Robbins.
Robbins said if you need to see a cardiologist that is far away, they have Bluetooth devices that can get you the urgent help you need.
“You presented will have a stethoscope, they will put it on your chest link up to a provider in Tifton, Atlanta, or anywhere in the world and that provider with this technology will hear your heart," said Robbins.
Robbins said the device is connected through the app, and the doctor is able to listen to your heart rate.
“If they want it moved, they can click a diagram and move it over the location. Breaths out (inhale), one sound and you can hear it,” said Robbins.
Robbins said, every second is critical and the device is a life-saving tool.
“We are racing the time and the distance it takes for you to get from Albany to Tifton to see a doctor. Now, obviously, this is not for every encounter. Broken bones, but anything you can plug in your ear,” said Robbins.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.