Strong-severe storms Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our tranquil weather ends as a cold front slides across the region Wednesday. SPC has South Georgia in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe storms. Ahead of the boundary a squall line moves into SGA late afternoon through the evening. The major threat will be damaging winds while hail and a tornado or two are possible. Latest forecast models show the squall line quickly moving through and weakening overnight then ending early Thursday.
Behind the front drier and briefly cooler. A refreshing airmass brings pleasantly mild highs in the 70s and cool lows in the 50s. The return to delightful spring conditions ends as much warmer air arrives over the weekend. Feeling more summer-like as highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows only in the low-mid 60s.
