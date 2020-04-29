Strong-severe storms Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our tranquil weather ends as a cold front slides across the region Wednesday. SPC has South Georgia in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe storms. Ahead of the boundary a squall line moves into SGA late afternoon through the evening. The major threat will be damaging winds while hail and a tornado or two are possible. Latest forecast models show the squall line quickly moving through and weakening overnight then ending early Thursday.