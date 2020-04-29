Sheriff’s deputies & nurses fed during COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The medical community and law enforcement were some of those who received free meals Tuesday in both Sumter and Dougherty Counties.
First, almost 800 meals were donated to nurses and staff at Phoebe in Albany on Tuesday.
Georgia’s Own Credit Union bought 770 meals and donated them to Phoebe hospitals.
The meals came from local eateries, The Rocket, Blackbeard’s, and House of China.
Leadership with the credit union said they wanted to help out during this international pandemic.
Barry Heape said “We decided to do this to help out the community and to give a pat on the back to the Phoebe employees but we would just encourage other local businesses to do the same thing. To try and help out when they can, and s
Those 770 meals were divided between lunch and dinner.
Barry said they have no plans at the moment to do this again but it’s not off the table.
An Americus church wanted to say thank you to front line workers who are keeping their community safe and clean, and showed their gratitude with pizza.
The Kingdom Church bought pizza and donated it to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and to workers with Transwaste in Americus for lunch.
Church leadership believes they fed around 150 people Tuesday.
Pastor Courtney Moore said it’s just their way of helping during this pandemic.
“We wanted to continue to be a blessing to this community. We wanted to especially show out front liners, our essential workers how important they are but most importantly we want to the be the hands, we want to be the feet and we want to be the mouthpiece of Jesus Christ.”
Moore said they gave out around 30 pizzas, and this isn’t the first or last time the church plans to give back during this time of need.
Moore said church members also gave out other goods during their trail of giving Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.