SGMC begins medical trial for COVID-19 patients

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is partnering with Mayo Clinic and Life Blood for a clinical trial.
Mayo Clinic was in need of COVID-19 study sites. In effort to find a treatment, they wanted to spread out with hospitals use.
SGMC registered on Monday and following Mayo Clinic’s trial protocol, they enrolled their first patient Monday afternoon.
That patient received their first treatment last night. On Wednesday, he remains stable. It will take a few days to see a response.
“We would like to let people in the community know that if they have been infected with the Covid virus and they have recovered or at this point, they are essentially Asymptomatic if they can go to their local Lifeblood donation center and make a plasma donation, that will be helpful for our patients as a whole,” said Brian Dawson, Chief Medical Officer at SGMC.
One donation can treat two to three patients.
Three patients are currently enrolled in the trial. Two enrolled on Wednesday and they should receive treatment before the end of the day. Two are relatively ill and one is in critical condition.
In order to qualify, you need to be admitted to the hospital, be relatively ill, with a rapid respiratory rate, difficulty breathing and low oxygen level in the blood. You don’t have to be critically ill. You must also be 18 or older and give consent.
Researchers hope convalescent plasma will help boost current patients' ability to fight off the virus.
As soon as we get reports on how the trial is going, we will continue to update.
