Red Cross collects convalescent plasma for treatment of Covid-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Red Cross is doing their part to treat those recovering from COVID-19, and said they are in a constant need of Convalescent plasma to treat recovering COVID-19 patients.
“The demand is very high right now, we have a lot of people that are sick. We have a lot of orders to fill," said medical director Baia Lasky.
“We have been seeing a steady increase in the number of donors and that of course, due to the fact, of course, that more people are now recovering because we have had to wait for people who are now recovering from the virus in order to collect from them," said Lasky.
Medical Director Dr. Baia Lasky said because you may have fought the infection, your plasma now contains antibodies.
“So now that we are doing the antibody test on the collections, we can collect for more people. We are still asking for people to be recovered for 28 days but they do not need the confirmatory test that we were required to before,” said Lasky.
Lasky said the process takes less than an hour and they encourage recovered patients to make an appointment at their nearest donor location.
“You have to be hooked up to a machine where your blood is extracted and then it’s only the plasma component that is removed, and everything is given back to the donor," said Lasky.
