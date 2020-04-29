Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Phoebe released the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers.
Below are all the current Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,292
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 80
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 22
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 20
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 115
- Total Negative Results – 4,685
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,730
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 134 test results throughout the health system. The hospital system said that number includes 107 negative results and 27 positives, including one additional death of a COVID-19 patient.
“Today, throughout our hospitals, we are caring for 99 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are patients under investigation for the virus," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “While we are grateful that number has finally dipped below 100, it remains a significant number, and we continue to devote extraordinary resources to caring for those patients."
"We are also beginning to increase non-COVID related services. Our environmental services teams are doing exceptional work to clean and disinfect hospital units where COVID-19 patients have been cared for. We are going above and beyond guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we’re thankful that the National Guard has sent specialized teams to help us clean other areas throughout our health system to ensure that we safely care for every patient we have the privilege of serving.”
