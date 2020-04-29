Pataula Charter announces new head football coach and upgrades to athletic facilities

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Pataula Charter Academy has officially captured a new head football coach to take the reigns for the 2020 season.
Pataula Charter’s Athletic Director Zach Mauldin said Todd West has the experience to take the football program to the next level.
The Panthers have a short history, having played just four seasons.
West told us he came out of retirement to coach in his home town and to lead the Panthers to even greater success.
West said he’s ready to get started and make an impact on the team.
“Oh, I am so excited about being an addition to the Pataula Charter family! Only after a few days, I’ve been made to feel really comfortable. The people are great. There are athletes here, there are kids that are willing to work. That’s going to be a huge part of moving forward,” said West.
“He’s got a tremendous background of leadership. He’s built programs. He’s built them and they’ve been successful. He’s the right fit for this job to take our football program to the next step," said Mauldin.
Due to coronavirus, West hasn’t been able to meet with the team.
They're working to find ways to make that happen.
The Panthers are also adding just a few more things to their athletic programs.
Just behind the school, they're building four new athletic facilities from the ground up.
Mauldin said they’re building a football stadium, track and baseball and softball fields.
Mauldin, who’s also the head softball and baseball coach, said having these facilities will transform their programs.
“It feels like we’re playing road games even when we’re at home we’re having to play road games,” said Mauldin.
Mauldin said this will significantly reduce the stress of having to travel for practice and home games.
“I think our guys are ready to just after school kick those double doors open and just walk right out there. Because after school it’s mad sometimes, because you have to load up equipment. You have kids having to drive to and from I think having the opportunity to just walk out here to our backyard is going to be a huge plus,” said Mauldin.
Mauldin said it’s the possibility of getting to share special moments with the community that makes this project exciting.
“Like in baseball this year, we had walk-off wins against our rivals, Miller and Seminole. And if we would’ve had that happen here on our home field, just sharing those memories would’ve been awesome,” said Mauldin.
School leaders told us it’ll take a great deal of community support to make these plans a reality.
They said it’ll take $1,000,000 to complete this project.
They hope to have these facilities completed within the next two years.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.