Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have canceled traditional graduation ceremonies in step with other high schools and universities across the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Charlotte Observer reports the schools have assembled a task force to plan an alternate celebration for the more than 30 graduation ceremonies that were scheduled to take place in the next two months. The task force includes high school seniors, parents and school administrators. A district official says they are working to find a safe way to hold these important celebrations. The official says a decision on the format will be made in early May.