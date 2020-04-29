Large mask donation helps Albany community members in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany company donated 25,000 masks to help those in need.
Masks have quickly become a necessity to stop the spread of COVID-19. In Albany, the community is coming together to make sure those in need have one of these life-saving devices.
City Manager, Sharon Subadan, said they started the initiative, Mask Up Albany, to encourage people to wear masks when they leave their homes or are around others. To show their support of Mask Up Albany, Procter and Gamble donated 25,000 face masks to the city.
Subadan said the city is partnering with Albany Recovery and Relief to distribute the masks starting next week.
“They’re going to be out in the community, especially in more disaffected zip codes. They’re going to do the distribution when they’re doing food drives. They’re also going to target seniors, that are very vulnerable and many can’t get out,” said Subadan.
They’ll give them to nursing homes to distribute to those who still need them, as well as giving them to testing sites and first responders to distribute.
Subadan said they encourage any businesses or people who can to donate masks.
She said they’re getting these masks to people in the community in need.
More from Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting:
Another 24 miles of Albany streets will be resurfaced.
It’s all a part of a $17.5 million project the city started back in 2018.
146 miles of Albany’s streets were rated “very poor” in a survey last February. A rating that led city leaders to approve the street repair project.
Now city commissioners have voted to approve the third phase of the project.
The third phase is a more than $6 million project to resurface 24 miles of city streets.
This includes demolition and removal of designated areas of damaged asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, and curbing.
The resurfacing is expected to take 180 days to complete.
Phase two of the resurfacing project was started last February and cost around $2.8 million.
When the entire project was approved, it was estimated it will take about six years to repair and resurface all of the desired streets.
Phase three of the project will be funded through SPLOST VII, T-SPLOST, and a state grant.
City officials said phase three of the project will begin as soon as all of the resurfacing through phase two is completed.
Another Update from City Commission:
Two Albany gyms may see around $940,000 in renovations.
Two Albany gyms may each be getting an almost half a million-dollar makeover if approved by city commissioners.
Commissioners discussed renovating the Bill Miller Gym on Vick Street and the Henderson Gym on Willard Avenue.
In a statement, Joe Holmes, Director of Recreation, said the renovations to the two gyms will give the city the ability to attract more programming opportunities.
He said it will make the facilities more attractive and modern, following the Club at Thornton design.
The gym was renovated back in 2017 with a new roof, gym floor, and a teen hangout room and center.
They said they want the community to be proud of these facilities.
The renovations are estimated to total around $940,000 and would be funded through SPLOST VII.
