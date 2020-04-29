LabCorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $316.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.
The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.
LabCorp shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 11%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH