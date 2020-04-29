1963 integration lawsuit against DCSS closed 57 years later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A monumental court ruling announced Wednesday has brought a close to a Federal Court lawsuit 57 years after it forced the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) to integrate.
That suit continued until today to oversee every move DCSS made to make sure that racism was kept out of the schools.
In 1963, a class action lawsuit under the name Shirley Gaines was filed against the Dougherty County School System to stop the racial segregation of schools.
The Dougherty County School System was ordered to make all schools equally white and black as much as possible.
Since then, every year the school system had to report it was following the order.
Every time a new school was built or closed, or district lines were redrawn, the court had to approve.
But on Wednesday, Judge Louis Sands ruled a final judgment saying that all parts of segregation forced by law had been ended, and vacated the case.
You can read the full order regarding DCSS below:
