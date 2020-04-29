'I love to take care of people’: Nurse juggles work and school during COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Nurses on the front line are working tirelessly during the pandemic.
Some are taking care of their families and even working their way through school.
Just weeks away from her graduation at Thomas University, Heather Hightower, Director of Nursing at Turning Point Care Center in Moultrie, is working daily to keep her community safe from COVID-19.
“I love my team. I have a great group of nurses. To be able to just help them have the tools and the things they need to do their job so that we can make a difference in the lives of our patients very much gives me personal satisfaction in my job,” said Hightower.
Like other schools, Thomas University took their courses fully online.
Pursuing a Master’s of Science in Nursing Administration and a prepared certificate in nursing education, Hightower said she had to get creative halfway through her final semester to finish completing her hours.
“The COVID-19 stuff kicked up and everybody kind of went on a social distance course. So I have been doing a lot of online recording of lectures and so forth to get my hours,” said Hightower.
Just like any business, their center has made a lot of changes since the pandemic, but Hightower told me she has a great support system to get her through it all.
“School, itself, has been stressful. You know when you go to school later in life, you’re a working professional, I’m a mother, you know it’s hard to juggle all your tasks,” said Hightower.
But her passion for nursing makes it all worthwhile.
“To be able to just help patients and their families go through difficult times and to be able to provide compassionate care and a listening ear, that’s always been my mission,” explained Hightower.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.