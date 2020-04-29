How to prepare those with Alzheimer’s for a trip to the hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia families are worried about how to transition loved ones with Alzheimer’s to hospitals during the pandemic.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing families affected by Alzheimer’s with tips to keep in mind in case their loved one needs to be hospitalized.
Moving a person suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia from one setting to another such as an assisted living facility to a hospital is often difficult for caregivers.
It may be even more challenging during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Reeder, a licensed social worker, said families should prepare a hospital “go kit."
“You would want the legal documentation to be included in that so you want to include who the healthcare agent is, who the power of attorney is and you want to make sure you have their personal ID," said Reeder.
Reeder said you may also want to include a list of medications and physical reminders.
