Heroes Among Us: National Guard

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past two months, dozens of Georgia National Guard members have traveled to South Georgia to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp said 3,145 National Guard troops, airmen and defense personnel have left their loved ones to help others across the state.
They have provided medical care to patients at area hospitals and tested people for COVID-19.
Perhaps one of their biggest efforts has been by infection control teams trying to stop the coronavirus from spreading in Georgia’s long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and personal care homes, which house some of the state’s most medically-fragile people.
“These dedicated teams have provided critical support by sanitizing the facility and training staff on enhanced infection control protocols,” Gov. Kemp said during his weekly press conference Monday. “Given the heightened risk of adverse consequences for the medically fragile and elderly, this work by the Guard is truly lifesaving.”
