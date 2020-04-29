Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It was bad enough that Max Homa has to wait at least seven months to make his debut in the Masters. He might have to wait two years to defend his title at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Homa says it stings to miss out on playing the Wells Fargo Championship this year. That's where he won for the first time on the PGA Tour. He even as his own locker in a special area for past champions. The tournament next year is to be played at the TPC Potomac in Maryland because Quail Hollow is hosting the Presidents Cup in 2021.