Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees. Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he has passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. The Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.
NEW YORK (AP) — People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows. Included is a plan in which the 30 teams might be split into three regional divisions. Teams could be restricted to playing within their region. That idea, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel. The start of the season has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents. The list includes running backs James Robinson and Tavien Feaster. Robinson or Feaster should have a decent shot at making the team’s 53-man roster because Jacksonville didn’t address the position in free agency or the NFL draft. Robinson ran for 4,444 yards and 44 touchdowns during four seasons at Illinois State. Feaster played three years at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina. He was the Gamecocks’ leading rusher last year, finishing with 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school. An athletic department spokesman confirmed Vedral's decision. Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after coach Scott Frost was hired away from UCF in December 2017. Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season. The native of Wahoo, Nebraska, also appeared in four other games and finished 34-of-52 passing for 418 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three TDs and will be a junior in the fall.