Ga. woman talks pregnancy journey during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Georgia woman is expecting to have her first child this June, but she never imagined she would have a baby during a pandemic.
T’asia McCartherens is looking forward to welcoming her daughter to the world on June 28 but says she is a little nervous.
Her due date is just around the corner and COVID-19 doesn't look like its disappearing anytime soon.
“You know they say when your newborn gets here then you will be overwhelmed, no. You are overwhelmed through the entire process. So, with COVID-19 coming out of nowhere, in my opinion, it has enhanced that anxiety,” said McCartherens.
McCartherens said the hospital where she is giving birth in Atlanta told her she can only have one person in the room with her. She doesn’t know if her family will be allowed to visit her daughter at the hospital once she is born.
“You know that support means everything during your pregnancy, so I was really worried about that as well,” said McCartherens.
Support from family and friends is what she is getting after she had to cancel a baby shower she was supposed to have in Albany.
Her family has rallied together and is now giving her a virtual baby shower on May 2.
McCartherens said she has already received baby gifts from people in Albany.
“When the gifts started rolling in, I just couldn’t help but to cry and feel thankful and appreciated especially coming from my hometown of Albany with all of the losses we have endured,” said McCartherens.
McCartherens said anyone is welcome to tune in to the virtual baby shower.
