DPH & National Guard seeing more people at COVID-19 test sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some Albany area COVID-19 testing sites continue to see high numbers of drive-thru patients, as the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) recently graduated from strict federal guidelines to state guidelines.
DPH believes this change is causing more and more people to get tested.
The drive-thru testing site on South Slappy Boulevard has been open around six weeks now.
A registered nurse with them said they can see anywhere from 150 to 200 people a day at their location in Albany.
Beverly Reid said “We’ve seen a definite increase in our testing numbers, which is a great thing. We’re seeing a whole lot more people. They do not have to call in for an appointment as long as they meet certain criteria and most people do. No one is turned away.”
Testing is done in-house in Albany, and it takes about 4 or 5 days to get results back in.
The drive-thru testing site runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday they are open from nine to noon.
The National Guard is also seeing a high number of people getting tested for COVID-19 at their recently opened test site on Mercer Avenue, near the Albany Civic Center.
They partnered with Augusta University to open a drive-thru testing site in Albany on Sunday.
Leadership said they have tested around 200 people since then.
Lieutenant Nicholas Barnett said “So the only questions I think we’re getting pretty consistently, ‘do I have to have symptoms to take the test?’ No you do not... and ‘Does it cost us anything?’ and again no it does not cost them anything.”
They are partnering with Augusta University for testing, and patients are getting their results back in 48 to 72 hours.
To learn more about their testing site and how to schedule an appointment click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.