Coronavirus isolation increasing danger of domestic violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Advocates against domestic violence say isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak can increase the risk of violence in homes.
There are two main triggers for violence. They are saying it is not just isolation, but it is also stress.
“We have seen an increase in calls to our crisis line. In the past four weeks, we have seen over 100 calls and that is a little bit more in this time than last year," said executive director of Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House, Nancy Bryan.
Advocates said COVID-19 is to blame for thousands of people staying at home and forcing domestic violence victims to quarantine with their abusers.
“Domestic violence is perpetrated by people who are all about violence and control and one of the ways they control their victims is through isolation," said Bryan.
Byran said there has been an increase in temporary protective orders.
“There is a particular criterion to receive one of those orders. It has to be a family member or significant other that you live with that you are afraid of that has hurt you or made threats," said Bryan.
Bryan said there are more powerful orders to protect women and children. She said their legal team is working around the clock to provide victims with a way out.
“If you are not able to communicate just trying to be ready at home, and make an escape bag with your copies of ID, hide the necessary ID and things you might need if you needed to leave,” said Bryan.
If you or someone you know needs help, you are welcome to call the 24-hour domestic hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE (7233).
