Cordele PD searching for Taco Bell robbery suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele police and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an unknown man robbed a Taco Bell on East 16th Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported and no weapon was used.
Investigators said they are following leads and due to it being a very active investigation, no further details will be provided at this time.
Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2690.
