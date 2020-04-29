Cook Co. teen nearly misses a record with his fish

By BRAD GILL
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The last thing you expect to hear a proud daddy say after his 14-year-old stepson catches the largemouth of a lifetime is, “Bummer! Certified scales showed 12.86 pounds! Oh well, he was bummed, but still a lifetime fish!”
While Isaac Kennedy, 14, of Adel, and his stepdad Bubba Bailey, are obviously ecstatic with the accomplishment, a set of hand-held scales showed the fish to weigh 14 pounds.
Isaac and Bubba then had their sights set on making Georgia Outdoor News’ (GON) Georgia’s Biggest Bass of All-Time list, an exclusive list of officially weighed bass 14 pounds and heavier. There are currently 58 bass on that list.
In order for a bass to be added to GON’s Georgia’s Biggest Bass of All-Time list, it must be weighed on Department of Agriculture certified scales with two witnesses present, and the fish must weigh at least 14 pounds.
CLICK HERE to read the full story from GON.
