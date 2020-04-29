Clinch Memorial Hospital begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch Memorial Hospital started drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
They’ll be running it while supplies last. The hospital previously had a very limited amount of testing kits available.
The labs have caught up with the demand and now, the hospital has enough available for the community.
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you can drive-thru for the test.
“Every time we do something new as a Covid-19 response such as the drive-thru testing, all of our employees just jump to it and don’t ask any questions. They are excited about it and happy to serve the community,” said Lily James, Public Relations for Clinch Memorial Hospital.
The drive-thru will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then again from 5 to 6 p.m.
The testing kits will be sent to a lab and results will be back in less than 24 hours.
On Wednesday, they had 19 people tested.
Currently, the hospital is not treating any COVID-19 patients.
The Department of Public Health reports eight cases in Clinch County.
