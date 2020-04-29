The CDC has added six new symptoms of Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new symptoms of COVID-19 join the original symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and typically appear within two to fourteen days after exposure
They range from mild to severe.
Kristin Patten from the South Health District explains what new symptoms you should look for.
“Chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and the possibility of loss of taste or smell. The most important thing to remember about COVID-19 is that the symptom list is not all-inclusive. We have seen a variety of symptoms since the beginning,” said public information officer Kristin Patten.
Patten said some people testing positive are asymptomatic, and she encourages everyone to take the virus seriously.
