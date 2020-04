IDENTIFICATION NEEDED The male in this video (video 1 of 2) is wanted in reference to the unlawful entry of a home on Washington Street. If you think you recognize him, please contact Captain Toby Miller at 229-248-2038 or tobym@bainbridgecity.com. You can also leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.bainbridgecity.com/city_hall/departments/police_department/submit_a_crime_tip