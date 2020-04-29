Berrien Co. fatal fire under investigation

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man died during a house fire on Highway 168 in Nashville on April 22, according to Berrien County emergency officials.
Officials said when they made their way inside the home, they found the body of Richard Allen Mathis, 53.
“It has been determined that the fire originated on the carport of the residence. One individual was able to escape the home with minor injuries,” John King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, said. “The victim’s body was immediately removed from the residence, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Right now, the cause of this fire is still under investigation.”
The Insurance and Safety Fire investigations unit is assisting the Berrien County Fire Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
There have been 35 fire fatalities in Georgia in 2020.
