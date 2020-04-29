Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death Wednesday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Archbold Hospital System reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, according to the system’s latest numbers.
The death toll is now at 43. On Tuesday, the hospital system reported 42 deaths.
As of Wednesday, below are the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total Positive Results – 397
- Total Negative Results – 1,272
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 290
Below are the numbers of Archbold’s Pinetree screening site:
- Total Positive Patients – 155
- Total Negative Results – 622
Below are the number of positive cases at each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 29
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 4
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 8
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 23
