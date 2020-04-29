Albany food bank to continue food distributions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Feeding the Valley Food Bank will feed about 2,400 families with their food distributions.
Cheryl Maddox, Feeding the Valley site manager, said they will continue to do these weekly food distributions as long as agencies are willing to continue to help them.
Maddox said this week they have given out about a total of 40,000 pounds of food to the community.
Maddox is encouraging the community to continue to stay positive in these uncertain times.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help it seems like some people want help but they have that sense of pride. That is why we are here," said Maddox.
