Albany business sees increase in services during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With everyone sheltering in place due to COVID-19, an Albany pool company said they’ve seen an increase in requests for service.
Josh Mccorkle, Vice President at Homestead Pools, said more people want to get their pools back up and going.
Mccorkle said they’ve also seen an increase in people wanting to put pools in.
He shares what they’re doing to help keep this increased number of customers safe.
“Our office has been closed due to the virus and we are providing curbside service. Also making sure we are practicing social distancing," said Mccorkle.
Mccorkle encourages everyone to continue to stay positive in these uncertain times.
