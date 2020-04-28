6-year-old gets ‘Diaversary’ drive-by celebrating anniversary with diabetes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany community held a unique drive-by parade for a 6-year-old boy.
On Monday Tyler Davis hit his third anniversary since being diagnosed with type one diabetes.
His parents and the community held a drive-by parade to celebrate the occasion, because it’s important to remember that date.
His father Billy said "Well we like to share it with other parents as well, because we understand there’s a lot more young people out there that are diagnosed with type one then you realize.”
Tyler T-shirt says "Type One Rockstar,” and he was showered with signs and gifts by visitors.
He received many colorful poster board signs and showed his family and friends. “Mama see my sign?”
His parents called the celebration a “diaversary.”
Tyler and party-goers gave out goody bags to drivers stopping by.
Tyler also celebrated his 6th birthday on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.