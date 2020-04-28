VPD warns about car break-in ‘season’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department has issued a warning to the community regarding a possible increase in car break-ins.
According to the department, there are two seasons when burglaries usually surge. That’s in the summer and during the holidays.
“With the virus being here you know, all the schools are already out. So there are more people out and about. You know it’s a crime of opportunity,” said Lt. Scottie Johns, public information officer for the Valdosta Police Department.
Police urge you to lock your vehicles and remove any items of value like purses, pocketbooks, bookbags and electronics. Also, don’t leave guns or any other weapons in your vehicles.
Police said these crimes of opportunity can often be avoided by locking your vehicle’s doors and removing valuable items.
If you hear or see anyone committing these types of crimes, contact the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.
