Thomasville Fire Rescue using new technology when responding to calls

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue is introducing new technology that will make the response to calls easier and more efficient.
Community Connect is an online application run by Thomasville Fire Rescue and the community.
Residents will add specific information regarding their home, such as if they have pets, if anyone at the home is handicapped, and what area of the house they are in.
This will give first responders the information needed before arriving on the scene to help provide a smoother response to the emergency.
Battalion Chief Greg Owens said it’s important for residents to fill out this information.
“I’ve been to houses before and people said ‘oh no, you know so and so is in here,’ and then find out no, they went to so and so, they’re not here. So sometimes, we get misinformation in the heat of the moment. If you’re calm, cool and collect, and you’re sitting in your living room and you fill all this information in, we figure it’s more accurate,” said Owens.
Owens said the data provided is secure and protected with bank-level encryption.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.