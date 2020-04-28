Thomasville Chamber holds press conference, gives updates on COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Thomas County Chamber of Commerce is urging people to stay vigilant protecting against COVID-19.
Especially now that more businesses are reopening.
Thomasville leaders shared some insight on how the community is doing since the COVID-19 pandemic, giving tips for as battling the crisis continues.
Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones said we can all change the path of COVID-19.
“If you look at this COVID-19 as say a hurricane, or a category 5 event, we can’t do anything about that hurricane other than prepare for it. Individually, we can take it from a category 5 event or something catastrophic, and change it into a tropical storm,” said Jones.
Mark Lowe, Archbold Medical Center vice president of planning and marketing, said while a lot is changing in the community now, some things should stay the same.
“Relaxing adherence to or ignoring clinical expert guidance to physically distance ourselves, wear masks, and maintain other hygiene protocols that threatens the outstanding work our front line staff have tirelessly focused on so we can all be safer,” said Lowe.
County Commission Chair Phillip Brown shared tips for those businesses for when they do reopen.
“Open your businesses, but be sure that you follow the guidelines don’t let your guard down, because it doesn’t take but one mistake, and you can have your whole staff infected with this virus,” said Brown.
They emphasized how working together can make a huge impact on how long it will take for us to get back to our normal lives.
“You can make a decision to go into a business with or without a mask, or you can walk into a business where no one’s wearing a mask and you choose to walk out. That’s how we make an impact in the COVID-19, is individually making those decisions,” said Jones.
City leaders said this is not the end of the fight, it’s just a new phase, and we will get through it together.
