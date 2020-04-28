THOCO United: Keeping the Thomasville community connected during COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An initiative started during the COVID-19 pandemic is helping businesses all over Thomas County.
Started by the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, THOCO United connects businesses and residents, keeping them up to date on day-to-day changes because of the pandemic.
Information from the school and healthcare systems, changes to local business hours and operations, as well local government changes are kept up to date.
They've also added a recovery task force with representation from many different sectors in the community.
Chamber Executive Director Andrea Collins said there have been a few campaigns started from this.
“We have our Hampton Inn here that’s safe, and they’ve opened up their rooms at a rate that is below cost, and businesses can sponsor those rooms so that essential workers who have family members at home that have compromised immune systems can have a safe place to retreat after they get off of work,” said Collins.
Collins said two more campaigns have started, which donate to the Archbold Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.