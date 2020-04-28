Sylvester business selling masks to the community

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A business owner in Sylvester is selling masks to the community.
Carol Daughtry owns Daughtry’s Empire Market Gift Shop on North Isabella Street.
She buys the masks from a Terrell County woman who makes them and sells them to make sure those in Sylvester and surrounding areas have access to masks also.
Daughtry’s store is open but is still offering curbside service for those that aren’t comfortable coming inside.
She encourages shoppers to continue to support local businesses.
“We want to keep beautiful downtown Sylvester thriving and so we need people to come in and to purchase from families that live here. This is our livelihood," said Daughtry.
Daughtry also buys hand sanitizer at Pretoria Fields in Albany to sell at her store.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.