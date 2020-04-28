Sumter Co. veterinarian addresses needs across South Ga. amid a global pandemic

DE SOTO, Ga. (WALB) - A Sumter County native has opened her own small business, a mobile veterinary clinic, to care for large animals across South Georgia.
At a time when most businesses have shut their doors, Dr. Alli Reid was opening her small business.
“It’s scary to say the least, but thankfully, agriculture and food animal medicine are two sectors of the economy that don’t stop in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Reid.
A Sumter County native, Reid opened Muckalee Equine & Agri-Health Services, a mobile veterinary clinic. Located in De Soto, Reid travels across South Georgia to take care of horses, livestock and the occasional small animal.
“I’ve had producers contacting me left and right because they can’t stop what they’re doing,” Reid said.
Reid said while the need for her services as a mobile practitioner is there, the demand for dairy and meat products is exceedingly down.
“A big sector that’s been hit has been dairy farmers. With the schools being closed down, and restaurants being closed, there’s a drastically reduced demand for milk and milk products. So many dairy farmers out there are having to actually dump perfectly good milk because they don’t have a market for it anymore.”
Reid said beef, pork and poultry producers are seeing the same negative effects of the coronavirus right now. But she said farmers can’t stop working even as demand is down.
“It’s not a small business like a restaurant, clothing boutique or hair salon, where they can close down and hopefully pick up when all of this is over," Reid said. "Those animals still have to be taken care of and tended to.”
Which is why Reid has traveled as far as 90 miles away to help care for these large animals.
