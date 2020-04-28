3 Squares Diner opens dining room under new regulations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia diner opens its dining room doors, while hundreds remain closed during the COVID-19 crisis, as Governor Brian Kemp allowed restaurants to reopen Monday- with certain stipulations.
“Just for our customers, I mean our customers are so loyal that they, I just can’t explain it to you" said 3 Squares Co-Owner Bob Newsome.
He and his business partner started the local chain diner decades ago.
All six of his locations throughout Southwest Georgia are now reopening their dining rooms.
He said his loyal customers were “begging” for the doors to reopen, but his employees were also in mind when making the decision.
He adds "my employees, some of them want to be open.”
He said all of the restaurants are obeying the state’s regulations, and even going above and beyond for the safety of all at his establishments.
“We check every employee’s temperature before the shift. All employees wear masks and gloves. We provide all employees and customers hand sanitizer. I mean, we did the little things like all the condiments are personal condiments” to name a few, including disposal menus.
Normally each dining room would seat 60 people. Now, while obeying six feet apart guideline, his dining rooms have been reduced to seating 22, with only four guests per table.
Newsome said there is also outdoor seating at most of his locations; “we’re as safe as you can be.”
Newsome said this is a start to getting back to a normal life.
Asa for challenges going forward, “I don’t know if I see any challenges coming. I see some opportunities.”
However he is a pioneer in his decision to reopen.
Leaders with Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau along with Lee County and Sylvester/Worth Chamber of Commerce tells us they know of no other eateries that followed in Newsome’s footsteps.
A Lee County Mexican restaurant plans to continue with curbside and delivery.
Ismael Diaz is the owner of EL Maya Mexican Restaurant located on Highway 19.
He said "We just don’t feel it’s the right time to open up. Once there’s adequate testing and the numbers have kinda started decreasing, then we’ll feel a little bit more comfortable about opening up to the public.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.